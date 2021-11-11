Take The High Road star Gwyneth Guthrie dies aged 84

Gwyneth Guthrie

Tributes have been paid to Take The High Road star Gwyneth Guthrie following her death at the age of 84.

The actress, who played Mrs Mack in the long-running soap, died on Tuesday, her family confirmed.

The soap ran for 23 years from 1980 on Scottish Television and last year episodes started being uploaded to the STV Player.

Her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our amazing mum, Gwyneth Guthrie.

“She passed peacefully on Tuesday November 9, at home and surrounded by her loving family.

“She will be playing to her next audience in heaven.”

Take The High Road was set in the fictional village of Glendarroch but filmed in Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond.

Bobby Hain, managing director of broadcast at STV, paid tribute to the actress.

He said: “We at STV are so saddened to hear the news about Gwyneth Guthrie.

“For 20 years, Gwyneth played the iconic character of Mrs Mack in Take The High Road, bringing her own wonderful comic timing and dramatic flair which made her beloved across the UK.