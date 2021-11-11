Parents urged to stay away from scene of overturned school bus

We are on scene at Meadow Lane, North Hykeham following reports of an overturned school bus. Thankfully there are no serious injuries reported.

Please do not attend the scene. St. Christopher's School on Hykeham Rd is the rendezvous point. Inc 91 of today. pic.twitter.com/PLexA2LpY1

— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) November 11, 2021