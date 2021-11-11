In Pictures: Silent tributes mark Armistice Day

The country fell silent at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.

The Duchess of Cornwall observes a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day during a visit to the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, which has been held in the grounds of the abbey since November 1928
A two-minute silence has been observed across the nation to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict.

It marked the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 where an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”.

Standard bearers stand behind crosses planted in remembrance at the WWI memorial, Guildhall Square, in Portsmouth, as people gather to remember the war dead on Armistice Day
A standard bearer at the WWI memorial, Guildhall Square, in Portsmouth, as people gather to remember the war dead on Armistice Day
The early morning mist on Armistice Day over the 1939-1945 Memorial at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking, Surrey
People observe a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at St Andrew’s church in Plymouth, Devon
The Duchess of Cornwall was at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, which has been held in the grounds of the abbey since November 1928.

The Field of Remembrance fell silent at 11am, with Camilla and hundreds of veterans from past conflicts standing motionless as the chimes of Big Ben rang out.

The Duchess of Cornwall observes a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day during a visit to the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, which has been held in the grounds of the abbey since November 1928
The Duchess of Cornwall meets veterans and representatives from the armed forces as she attends a service to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, which has been held in the grounds of the abbey since November 1928
1st Battalion of The Duke Of Lancaster’s Regiment march through the streets of Liverpool to Our Lady & Saint Nicholas Church before observing a two minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day
Cadets at Croxteth Community Fire Station beside a poppy made from hose, with a salvage sheet used to create the leaf, remembering the war dead on Armistice Day
People observe a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at the WWI memorial, Guildhall Square, in Portsmouth
People observe a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at the Armed Forces Memorial, at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire
England players and staff observe a silence for Remembrance Day ahead of a training session at St George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent
The two-minute silence was also marked by Cop26 president Alok Sharma at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and others also stood in silence at the UK pavilion at Cop26 to mark the moment.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, front left, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observe a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day in the UK Pavilion at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow during the Cop26 climate summit
Police officers observe a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at the entrance to the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, observes a two-minute silence at the war memorial at Euston Station in London, after laying a wreath, to remember the war dead on Armistice Day
