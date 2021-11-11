Half a million social care staff in England ‘not recorded as double jabbed’

? More than 11 million people have had their #COVID19 booster or third dose in the UK.

Thank you to everyone who has come forward to #GetBoosted ?

If you're eligible for the booster, please take up the offer as soon as you can.

More ▶️ https://t.co/6twN7CJWvz pic.twitter.com/JmnO6gM530

— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) November 11, 2021