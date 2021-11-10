Tory MP to quit as party’s vice-chairman

Theresa May and Andrew Bowie

Conservative party vice-chairman Andrew Bowie is to quit the role to focus on his Scottish constituency, with the party embroiled in a sleaze scandal.

The MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine told the Tory party on Tuesday he wanted to step down once a replacement was found.

Conservative sources indicated the position would be held open for Mr Bowie should he wish to return.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Bowie said he has decided to “take a step back from the demands of the role” and focus on his constituency, where he holds a narrow majority of 843 votes.

Mr Bowie said: “I was honoured to serve as vice-chair of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

“However, over the last few months I have come to the decision that I need to take a step back from the demands of the role to focus on representing my constituents in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

“I formally asked the party yesterday if I could step back from my position and I will remain in post until they have found a successor.”

When first elected in 2017, Mr Bowie enjoyed a majority of almost 8,000 after being bolstered by a 19-point swing to the Tories, but this was cut to 843 following an SNP surge in the 2019 general election.

His decision to step down as vice-chairman comes amid a Tory sleaze row, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration attempted to rip up the current parliamentary standards system to try to block the suspension of former cabinet minister Owen Paterson.