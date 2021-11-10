Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Danny Humble

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder.

Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington, Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked.

He died the next day, having suffered a head injury.

Police arrested seven teenagers, then aged between 16 and 17, on suspicion of murder.

They were released on bail while inquiries continued.

On Wednesday all seven, three of whom have now turned 18, were charged with murder and were due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Danny’s loved ones, including his two young children who have been left without their father, and we continue to offer his family specialist support.

“This was a complex investigation and today’s charges are a result of hundreds of hours of detailed investigative work, and I want to thank Danny’s family for their continued support and patience.

“I want to take this opportunity to also thank everyone who aided our investigation and the community for supporting officers.