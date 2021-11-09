People in Wales to require Covid pass to enter cinemas and theatres

Cinema

People in Wales will have to show a Covid pass to enter cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

Since October 11 people have had to show they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 to enter nightclubs and similar venues.

From November 15 the pass will also be needed to enter cinemas, theatres and concert halls after members of the Welsh Parliament approved the extension.

Members have voted to extend the places where a COVID pass is required. The changes will mean that people will also need to show the NHS COVID Pass, or proof of a recent negative test, to enter cinemas, concert halls and theatres. pic.twitter.com/vHPvda6Dji — Welsh Parliament (@SeneddWales) November 9, 2021

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said: “I am pleased the extension has been agreed today following the vote. Covid has not gone away and cases remain high and we need to continue to take steps to keep Wales safe.

“The NHS Covid pass is one measure among many to help to keep businesses open while also helping to control the spread of the virus.

“The decision to introduce them has not been taken lightly and the venues that will be covered are indoors and see large numbers of people being closely together for prolonged periods of time.

“Since 11 October, people have been required to show an NHS Covid pass or recent negative lateral flow test result to enter nightclubs, similar venues and events and the service is working well.

“We have received positive feedback from a range of businesses and organisers of major events, including following the recent rugby internationals.

“We will continue to work with the sectors who are implementing the scheme to best support them.”