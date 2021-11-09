Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai gets married at home in UK

Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced she has got married in the UK.

The Pakistani activist, who was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 after angering them with her campaign for girls’ schooling, revealed on Twitter she had tied the knot with partner Asser Malik on Tuesday.

Ms Yousafzai, 24, said a small service took place at her home in Birmingham, attended by family and friends.

Pictures showed her in a pink dress, while her partner wore a matching tie.

Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead. ?: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

She wrote: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.

“Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Ms Yousafzai became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, winning the accolade for her work campaigning for girls to have a universal right to education.

She completed a philosophy, politics and economics degree at Oxford University last year.