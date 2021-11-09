Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Staff from the Scottish Ambulance Service run a Covid mobile testing unit from a car park in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 65 (17%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 308 (82%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Torfaen in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 663 new cases in the seven days to November 5 – the equivalent of 699.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 756.1 in the seven days to October 29.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the second highest rate, down slightly from 732.5 to 697.0, with 943 new cases.

Copeland in Cumbria has the third highest rate, down from 755.4 to 639.3, with 435 new cases.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has the highest rate in Scotland (630.2) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (530.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (up from 354.7 to 630.2)

Inverclyde (269.9 to 426.9)

East Ayrshire (379.1 to 521.4)

Perth & Kinross (258.0 to 395.6)

Dumfries & Galloway (302.8 to 440.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 29.