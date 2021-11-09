John Swinney reveals very low Covid-19 positivity rate at Cop26

Covid-19 test result

Just 0.1% of the coronavirus tests taken to enter the Cop26 climate summit have resulted in positive results, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said.

In a Covid-19 statement in the Scottish Parliament, John Swinney revealed the level of test positivity among Blue Zone passholders as of November 5.

All entrants to the central area of the climate conference must show proof of a negative lateral flow Covid-19 test, unless exempt, on each day they enter the site.

Mr Swinney said the testing measures were part of a “comprehensive and exceptional package of mitigation measures” designed to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading among the approximately 30,000 (people) due to attend the conference and the wider community.

He said: “Of course, while public health measures can mitigate the spread of Covid-19 to an extent, there remains a risk that Cop26 could increase the spread of the virus.

“That is why Covid-19 continues to be closely monitored by all relevant agencies and why the Scottish Government is closely involved in operational decisions during the event.

“As of November 5, the cumulative test positivity results for Blue Zone pass-holders, based on lateral flow tests, was around 0.1%.

“However, we are only just past the midpoint of the conference and we continuing to monitor the situation carefully.

“We will provide a further update following the conclusion of Cop26, unless there is a need to do so at an earlier opportunity.”