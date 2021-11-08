Javid announces independent inquiry into David Fuller sex attacks on corpses

David Fuller court case

An independent inquiry will look into how murderer David Fuller went undetected in sexually abusing 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries, the Government has said.

Hospital electrician Fuller admitted murdering then sexually assaulting two women decades before carrying out dozens of sex attacks on corpses in mortuaries over more than a decade.

Sajid Javid has announced an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the offences committed at the hospital, and their national implications.

Penalties available for “appalling” sexual offences will be re-examined to ensure they are appropriate following the case, the Health Secretary also said.

Mr Javid announced the inquiry on Monday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Javid, who apologised to the friends and family of the victims, said the trust involved has already initiated an independent investigation, and thanked it for the steps taken so far.

In a statement to the Commons on Monday afternoon, he told MPs: “Given the scale and the nature of these sexual offences, I believe that we must go further.

“Today I can announce that I am replacing the trust investigation with an independent inquiry.

“The inquiry will look into the circumstances surrounding the offences committed at the hospital, and their national implications.

“It will help us understand how these offences took place without detection in the trust, identify any areas where early action by this trust was necessary, and then consider wider national issues, including for the NHS.”

Sir Jonathan Michael, an experienced NHS chief executive, will lead the inquiry.

Mr Javid said it will be split into two parts – the first being an interim report expected “early in the new year”.

He added: “The second (will be) a final report looking at the broader national picture and the wider lessons for the NHS and for other settings.”

Mr Javid said the terms of reference will be published in “due course” and the chairman will hold talks with families and others.

The Health Secretary told the Commons: “We have a responsibility to everyone affected by these shocking crimes to do right by those we’ve lost and those still left behind in their shock and their grief.

“Nothing we can say in this place will undo the damage that has been done, but we must act to make sure that nothing like this can ever happen again.”

It was also said that support had been put in place for the families of the 100 victims of David Fuller, as well as for staff impacted by the crimes.

Mr Javid said: “Officers have tragically found evidence of 100 victims. Of these victims, 81 have been formally identified and specially trained family liaison officers have been supporting their families. Every family of a known victim has been contacted.

“I know how distressing the details of these offences will be for many people. The local NHS trust has put arrangements in place to support staff who have been affected and, regardless of whether someone has been directly impacted by these offences or not, they can access the resources that are available on the My Support Space website.

“This is a profoundly upsetting case that has involved distressing offences within the health service. The victims are not just those family members and friends who have been abused in this most horrific of ways, they are also those that are left behind.”

Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.