Youth questioned after seven-year-old hit by flare at football match

UK NewsPublished:

The boy suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium.

Barnsley ground
Barnsley ground

A 17-year-old is being questioned by police after a seven-year old boy was struck by a flare at a football match.

South Yorkshire Police said a flare was thrown in the crowd shortly before half-time on Saturday as Barnsley played Hull City at Oakwell stadium.

Officers said it is believed to have been thrown by a Hull City fan and hit the child – another City supporter – in the face. He suffered minor injuries.

Humberside Police, who are also investigating, said the boy received treatment at the scene and returned to watch the rest of the match.

The teenager presented himself at Clough Road Police Station in Hull and was questioned by officers on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Blake Neale said: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated as families should feel safe to be able to go to watch their teams play without the fear of this type of incident.

“Police officers work closely with the ground’s stewards and tonight one supporter had been arrested on entry to the ground when he was found in possession of a flare.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in South Yorkshire Police, Hull City and Barnsley football clubs to conduct a thorough investigation, and whoever is found to be responsible will be dealt with robustly.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News