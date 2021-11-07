British man appears in court in Ireland charged with threatening MP

Garda sign

A British man has appeared in court in Ireland accused of threatening an MP.

Daniel Weavers, 41, who is originally from England but now resides in the Douglas area of Cork, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

He is charged with making a menacing message via phone on October 18.

The offence runs contrary to section 13 of Ireland’s Post Office Act 1951, as amended in 2007.

The court heard Weavers made no reply when the charge was put to him by gardai in custody. He was granted bail with a variety of conditions attached during Sunday’s hearing.

It is understood the person targeted by the alleged menacing message is a Westminster MP.

Bail conditions include a requirement to abstain from all intoxicants; to surrender his passport to gardai; to make no unwarranted communication to police authorities; that he be contactable on his Irish mobile phone; and that he sign on twice a week at a Garda station in Cork.

Weavers was arrested on Saturday as gardai executed a search warrant at a residential property in Douglas.

During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized.

The accused, who is represented by Cork defence solicitor Eddie Burke, was held at Bridewell garda station in the city where he was charged ahead of Sunday’s court appearance.