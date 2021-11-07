Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit temple for Diwali

The Prime Minister sent his ‘warmest wishes’ to Britain’s Hindus as he visited the temple in north London.

Boris Johnson has praised the “incredible contribution” made by Britain’s Hindu population as he visited a temple for Diwali festivities.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Neasden Temple in north London.

During the visit, Mr Johnson was handed a shirt as a present for his son Wilfred by seven year-old Amisha Patel.

Boris Johnson is given a gift for his son Wilfred (Yui Mok/PA)

After his visit to the temple – officially called the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Mr Johnson said: “As we mark Hindu New Year and Diwali I’d like to send my warmest wishes to all British Hindus who make an incredible contribution to our country.”

