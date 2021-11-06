Irish Environment Minister tests positive for Covid ahead of Cop26 trip

Cabinet meeting – Dublin

Ireland’s Environment Minister has cancelled a planned trip to Cop26 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Eamon Ryan, the leader of Ireland’s Green Party, had been due to travel to Glasgow on Sunday.

Mr Ryan, who is now self isolating, is not experiencing symptoms.

He received the positive result on Saturday after taking a precautionary PCR test on Friday in line with the recommendations of the Cop26 organisers.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan (Brian Lawless/PA)

A statement from the minister’s department said: “Minister Ryan has advised the HSE (Health Service Executive) of his close contacts, including those encountered in the 24 hours before the test.

“This is the requirement for those who have a positive result, but who are not experiencing symptoms.”

The statement said Mr Ryan had informed Irish premier Micheal Martin and deputy premier Leo Varadkar.

The statement added: “The National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at Cop26 through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the High Ambition Coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).”

Earlier this week, the Irish Government published a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.