In Pictures: Campaigners call for action on day of protests at Cop26

Protesters gathered on the streets of Glasgow in large numbers and called for world leaders to do more to tackle climate change as the Cop26 gathering continued.

Last weekend saw the arrival of world leaders in the Scottish city for the opening of the event, which is intended to build on the work of previous summits to forge a consensus on how to tackle the problem and meet targets.

However, campaigners were determined to make sure that the departure of the top politicians did not allow the summit to be forgotten.

Protesters, many in costumes, made their voices heard as they marched through the streets and urged the delegations to forge a deal.

London was also the scene of a march with protesters gathering at the Bank of England before walking towards Trafalgar Square.

Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)