Life-sized cake of Sir David Attenborough unveiled at Birmingham show

Cake International

A life-sized Sir David Attenborough has been unveiled amongst the culinary delights at the Cake International show in Birmingham.

Cake artists across the UK collaborated on the many-tiered creation to mark the naturalist and broadcaster’s 95th birthday.

The cake of Sir David is surrounded by nature (Jacob King/PA)

Stephanie Would, a West Yorkshire-based artist, said: “David Attenborough is a legend in the animal kingdom as well as our own.

“He celebrated his 95th birthday in May and I thought this would be a great way to celebrate.”

The edible effigy features Sir David surrounded by “his favourite things”, according to the creators – animals and nature such as plant life, butterflies and even a giraffe.

The cake event runs from Wednesday to Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

The baked goods were submitted to the annual event as part of their decorating competition, with artists also providing workshops for visitors.

A Medusa from Clash Of The Titans, created by Emma Jayne Cake Design, was also showcased at the event.

A life-sized cake of Medusa from Clash Of The Titans (Jacob King/PA)

A team of judges is assessing the cakes (Jacob King/PA)

Other extravagant baked goods on display included a nod to the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone – featuring iced versions of the film’s antagonists Harry and Marv.

Meanwhile, one deceptive baker produced a cake disguised as a full English breakfast.

A Home Alone inspired creation entered for competition during Cake International in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

An English breakfast inspired cake was also on show (Jacob King/PA)

The show began on Wednesday at the NEC Birmingham, and runs until Sunday.