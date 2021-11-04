What the papers say – November 4

A collection of British papers

The nation’s papers are dominated by reaction to Boris Johnson’s Government voting to protect a former minister who was found to have breached lobbying rules.

The Guardian and The Times report the PM has been accused of “corruption” and his decision labelled a “colossal misjudgement” after Tories were ordered not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for Owen Paterson to be suspended from Parliament.

Guardian front page, Thursday 4 November 2021: PM accused of corruption as rules on sleaze torn up

TIMES: Tories rebel over vote to block MPs suspension

The decision represented the Tories ripping up Parliament’s “anti-sleaze rules”, according to the i and The Independent, while Metro says the party took “The sleazy way out”.

I: Tories rip up Britain's anti sleaze rules to save guilty MP

INDEPENDENT: Tories vote to tear up the rule book on MP sleaze

The story also features on the front of the Financial Times, alongside the US Federal Reserve electing to wind down a mammoth stimulus programme.

FT UK: Fed triggers winding down of $120bn stimulus programme

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports rules on compulsory vaccinations for NHS staff will not be enforced until March.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS staff won't have to be jabbed this winter'

The Daily Express carries comments from the deputy chief medical officer warning Covid boosters and masks will be “vital” to get the nation through winter.

The Daily Mirror says the PM flew out of Cop26 on a private jet after telling world leaders to crack down on carbon emissions.

Tomorrow's front page: PM's flying shame – Johnson's private jet back to London for dinner with climate sceptic pal

The Sun leads with claims of a feud between Countdown stars Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley.

Tomorrow's front page: Countdown feud erupts as Anne Robinson turns off Rachel Riley's microphone after becoming infuriated by her small talk