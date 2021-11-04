‘Spectacular’ green fireball lights up UK sky

The meteor above West Yorkshire

Onlookers have described a fireball that lit up the sky over the UK on Wednesday night as “spectacular”.

Sightings of the green-tinged cosmic display were reported across England, from Yorkshire to London, after it passed over the UK at around 9.30pm.

Renos Christou said he felt “very lucky” after spotting the fireball travelling over Enfield, north London and capturing it on his home security camera.

“It was amazing… I’ve always been fascinated with space and to see something like that, I felt very lucky,” the 29-year-old chartered accountant told the PA news agency.

“It lit up the sky bright green as it burnt up in our atmosphere.”

Saw it with my own eyes. But lucky the @ring_uk was there to catch it. Brightest meteor I’ve ever seen #ring #meteor #amazing pic.twitter.com/lKWGG5AcLK — Renos Christou (@renochristou) November 3, 2021

“I did wait for a second, hoping I would hear some sort of boom, as heard with larger ones around the world, but nothing.”

Stephen Wall, from Riddlesden in West Yorkshire, said he was standing outside his back door when he spotted the bright light.

“(It) was green with a red tail and very spectacular,” Mr Wall told the PA news agency.

@nasa saw a bright blue flashing light in the sky above Camden today. Definitely not a shooting star. Could you please enlighten me on what it is?! 🙂 #nasa #camden #ufo #meteor pic.twitter.com/F4oDoeMOMO — dee (@Diya__bechoo) November 4, 2021

The 58-year-old petrol station cleaner added he had seen fireballs before, but that this was the “best”.