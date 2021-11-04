Police and crime commissioner faces historic sexual assault inquiry

Steve Turner

A police and crime commissioner is being investigated over an allegation of a historic sexual assault.

Steve Turner, the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, is resisting pressure to resign following the revelation by the Mirror newspaper.

Mr Turner, a Conservative, was already in the spotlight after he was named in Parliament as having been cautioned some years ago for theft when he worked at a supermarket.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has now begun an investigation into the allegation of a historic sexual offence, which will be carried out by another force.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Any allegation that a criminal offence may have been committed by a police and crime commissioner (PCC) must be referred by the appropriate authority to the IOPC to determine whether the matter should be investigated.

“We have now begun a managed investigation following a complaint referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel regarding the alleged conduct of the current PCC prior to taking up the role.

“This investigation, which follows an allegation of a serious non-recent criminal offence, will be carried out by a force from another area under our direction and control.

“We have contacted the complainant to make them aware of our involvement.

“As this investigation is at a very early stage, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Mr Turner’s office said he has no plans to resign or temporarily step down.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “We have been made aware that a referral has been made to Cleveland Police and Crime Panel relating to a non-recent allegation against Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

“We extend our full co-operation to the panel and the IOPC and we will assist them with any inquiries they need to make.”