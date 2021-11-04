Fire breaks out on 18th floor flat balcony

Fire in Elephant and Castle

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze on the 18th floor of a block of flats in south London.

London Fire Brigade said crews were called to blaze in Deacon Street in Elephant and Castle just before 11am on Thursday.

Members of the emergency services at the scene of a fire at a tower block on Deacon Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are at the scene, where a balcony is alight.

Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters are making steady progress at the scene of the fire in Elephant and Castle.

“Road closures are in place and we encourage people to avoid the area.”

Members of the emergency services beneath the tower (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fire crews from Lambeth, Dockhead, Dowgate, Brixton and surrounding fire stations have attended.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.