Charles says accepting invite to Cop26 protest would be ‘difficult’

Cp26 – Glasgow

The Prince of Wales has been invited to join Gretna Thunberg and thousands of activists on a climate change march through Glasgow, but said taking part would be “difficult”.

Charles sympathised with the “frustration” of the younger generation in a speech to Cop26 negotiators, and he told them the “weight of history” is resting on their shoulders.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The heir to the throne met more than a hundred heads of delegations, ministers and officials to urge on their efforts and he sympathised with their plight saying the talks had probably cost them time to eat and sleep.

Speaking from Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery, he stressed how young people were seeking action from leaders to tackle the environmental issues facing the planet.

The Prince of Wales meets with Papua New Guinea’s chief negotiators (Phil Noble/PA)

He told the negotiators: “There’s a lot of anger and a lot of frustration. There’s a big march tomorrow, which some people have said I should join – that’s more difficult – but the point is, please don’t forget these people out there. Don’t forget that it’s their future.”

Ms Thunberg has urged people to join the climate strike protest on Friday, part of her Fridays for Future marches, but it is understood a Cop26 youth group asked the prince to join them.

Over drinks, the heir to the throne chatted to officials from 70 countries and was joined by Cop26 President Alok Sharma and Archie Young, the UK lead climate negotiator.

Charles told the group: “And all I particularly wanted to say was that you know – and I don’t need to tell you I hope – that there are so many people out there and around the world, putting so much expectation on your shoulders.