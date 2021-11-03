Khan and Sturgeon to open green investment showcase

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan will join Nicola Sturgeon to open a green investment showcase at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

The London mayor and the First Minister will use the event to detail how investors can back the green technologies of the future.

On Wednesday, the international summit on climate change will have its “Finance Day” – focusing on the role of investment in tackling environmental problems.

The green investment showcase is hosted by Scottish Enterprise, with tech companies seeking investment attending.

Nicola Sturgeon said investors would have a ‘fundamental’ role (Yves Herman/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said: “Cop26 provides what is possibly our best chance to advance the societal and economic change that is demanded by the climate emergency, delivering lasting action towards net-zero and a climate-resilient future.

“By grasping the opportunities provided by green industries and supply chains, we can create the good green jobs of the future and secure a just transition away from fossil fuels.

“The role of private capital is fundamental to achieving this and governments must do what they can to channel investment into areas supporting transformational change.”

Mr Khan said Cop26 was a “landmark” moment in the fight against climate change.

He said: “Climate action and economic growth must go hand in hand – in London I’m investing in green technology which generates good quality jobs, for Londoners and across the UK.

“Turning the tide on climate change will require record investment and coordinated action from everyone – cities, businesses, governments and communities.