Handforth Parish Council changes name to move on from ‘Jackie Weaver’ viral row

Jackie Weaver during the infamous parish council Zoom meeting

A council which went viral after a turbulent Zoom meeting was shared online has changed its name to move away from its “toxic” past.

A video recording of the December Handforth Parish Council meeting gained more than six million views after being published on Twitter in February.

The meeting also made the stand-in clerk Jackie Weaver a household name when then-chairman Brian Tolver’s remark she had “no authority here” became a meme.

The now-famous Ms Weaver is no longer acting as clerk but is expected to be switching on the town’s Christmas lights on November 27.

New chairman John Smith said the council had been renamed Handforth Town Council because they wanted to “move away from the toxic side of Handforth”.

Since the meeting, two councillors have resigned while Mr Tolver has relinquished his chairman duties, but remains a councillor.

Mr Smith said: “We have a new name and three new councillors and along with the other remaining councillors are committed to improving Handforth.

“We are also moving away from the viral, toxic Handforth Parish Council as portrayed on YouTube and are leaving it behind.”

He also explained how the move was down to feeling among councillors that Handforth residents would identify more with a secular-sounding name as opposed to the religious connotations of “parish”.