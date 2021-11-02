What the papers say – November 2

A collection of British newspapers

The Queen’s powerful call to action on the climate leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

An “emotive” plea from the Queen is carried by The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express, with the monarch urging world leaders at the Cop26 conference to “answer the call of future generations”.

THE TIMES: Answer the call of future generations, urges Queen #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I6L3JStzdh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2021

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rise above politics for the sake of our children'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/apOPRECs5S — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 1, 2021

EXPRESS: Queen’s emotive plea to save our ‘fragile’ planet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i5KEh5mhzx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2021

The Sun says the Queen’s message contained a tribute to late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who the paper says she hailed as a “green pioneer”.

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen made an incredibly touching nod to her late husband Prince Philip in her COP26 speech https://t.co/2G3GzozIEY pic.twitter.com/KcuXRRj463 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 1, 2021

The Guardian reports world leaders have agreed a deal which aims to halt and reverse global deforestation over the next decade.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 2 November 2021: Cop26: world leaders agree deal to save Earth's forests pic.twitter.com/f9AWu2SmVU — The Guardian (@guardian) November 1, 2021

India has pledged to cut one billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2070, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: India’s climate pledge to cut 1bn tonnes of carbon #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XkuhgbO10d — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Metro and the Daily Star lead with criticism of “billionaire climate activists” flying in to the conference on private jets, with Metro calling it the “height of hycoprisy”.

Elsewhere, the i and Daily Mail report MPs have called for an immediate pause to the rollout of smart motorways amid concerns over a lack of safety data.

Tuesday's front page: Stop smart motorways: safety data incomplete, warn MPs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HJSgGgz3nF — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 1, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with the “final journey” of a euthanasia campaigner.