Netflix Games rolls out to Android users globally

Netflix logo on a phone

It is game on for Netflix, as the streaming platform looks beyond TV and movies in an effort to expand its business.

The firm has started rolling out Netflix Games to all customers using an Android device globally from today.

Two Stranger Things titles are among the launch roster, though not all releases are linked to the streaming giant’s catalogue of shows, with another three casual games also available.

Existing customers will not have to pay any additional fees to use the service, nor will there be any in-app purchases or adverts.

Netflix Games (Netflix/PA)

The move follows tests in a few countries, as the company looks to bolster its offering in face of intensified competition in the streaming space.

“Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer,” said Mike Verdu, Netflix vice president for game development.

“We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

All users will eventually see games listed within the Netflix app on Android, which will then direct them to a download link in the Google Play Store. It will then appear within the Netflix app, as well as on their device home screen.