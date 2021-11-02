Met must ‘get the rot out’ after officers shared murder scene photos – mother

Mina Smallman

A mother has called on Dame Cressida Dick to “get the rot out once and for all” after two Metropolitan Police officers admitted sharing photographs of her murdered daughters’ bodies on WhatsApp.

Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis were assigned to protect the scene overnight after sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London.

Instead, they breached the cordon to take “inappropriate” and “unauthorised” photographs of the bodies, which were then shared on WhatsApp.

Jaffer took four photographs and Lewis took two, one of which he superimposed his own face on to with the victims in the background.

He sent the doctored image to Jaffer, who forwarded it to a female officer at the scene.

Jaffer showed one of the photos to a male officer as they left the park and sent others to three friends on WhatsApp.

Lewis also shared crime scene pictures with a WhatsApp group of 40-plus officers called the A Team, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, the officers admitted misconduct in a public office.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman (Family Handout/PA)

The pair, who were attached to the Met’s North East command unit, were suspended from duty following their arrests on June 22 last year and Jaffer has since left the force.

Jaffer, 47, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, 33, from Colchester, Essex, were arrested as part of a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

Adjourning sentencing until December, Judge Mark Lucraft QC warned the defendants they faced “lengthy” prison terms.

Speaking outside court, the victims’ mother Mina Smallman said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all.

“You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”

Deniz Jaffer (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked if the Met Commissioner should resign, she said: “Kicking people out does not fix the problem. Keep her in the position and get her to do the job.”

She criticised the Met chief for her “shoddy” response to her officers’ actions, saying: “It’s now time for them to take the can for it.”

Mrs Smallman said that learning of the officers’ behaviour at a meeting with the police watchdog was the “last straw”.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem called for change within the force, saying the officers’ behaviour was not a one-off.

Their actions were “sickening” and they treated the crime scene with “contempt and disrespect”, in turn insulting the victims and their family, he said.

Jamie Lewis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Naseem said: “Sadly, as today’s events highlight, police officers falling below the standards of behaviour expected of them are not one-off events.

“A culture where some officers do not see anything wrong with sharing deeply offensive messages and where others feel unable or unwilling to challenge has to change, and it has to change now.”

He added that recommendations to “tackle inappropriate behaviours and cultures” at the station where Lewis and Jaffer were based had been implemented.

As the defendants left court, they declined to answer questions but Jaffer nodded when asked if he would apologise to the sisters’ family.

Last week, Satanist Danyal Hussein, 19, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years for murdering Ms Henry and Ms Smallman.

Danyal Hussein (Metropolitan Police/PA)

During the trial, Mrs Justice Whipple banned reporting of details about the behaviour of Jaffer and Lewis, who were referred to only as Pc 1 and Pc 2.

The jury heard that the victims had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday when they were stabbed by Hussein.

He then dragged their bodies into bushes and left them with their limbs entwined in a deliberate act to defile them in death.

The sisters were found 36 hours later by Ms Smallman’s boyfriend Adam Stone, 35, after he became concerned when she failed to return home.

As police began searching the park for forensic evidence, the sisters’ bodies were left in the small copse overnight.

Mina Smallman outside the Old Bailey (Victoria Jones/PA)

Jaffer and Lewis were tasked with guarding the scene overnight on June 8 last year, under strict instructions to remain at their posts and maintain the integrity of the scene.

But a female colleague saw them walking backwards and forwards to talk to each other.

A while later, she received a WhatsApp message from Jaffer containing four photographs of the bodies, one of which had the face of Lewis superimposed on it.

Neither Jaffer nor Lewis was wearing protective clothing and would have had to move from their post to take the photos.

Following their arrest, samples of their DNA were taken and found not to match any outstanding samples.

Blood and DNA from the bodies and surrounding area led investigators to Hussein.

Flowers at the scene in Fryent Country Park (Elmira Tanatarova/PA)

A search of his bedroom revealed he had made a bizarre blood pact with a demon to “sacrifice” six women in six months in order to win the lottery.

Despite the weight of evidence against him, Hussein denied being involved in the killings.

His defence team called into question the two officers’ actions as they examined whether the incriminating DNA evidence could have been contaminated.

But prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC rejected any suggestion that the bodies were touched or interfered with in any way by the officers.

The IOPC has concluded a separate inquiry into how the Met handled calls from relatives and friends of the missing sisters before their bodies were discovered on June 7.