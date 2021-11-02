Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges £1.47bn for land restoration in Africa

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaking at the Leaders’ Action on Forests and Land-use event during the Cop26 summit

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged 2 billion dollars (£1.47 billion) for land restoration in Africa.

The billionaire announced the funding, paid as part of the Bezos Earth Fund, at a Cop26 event with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as he said his flight to space in July had made him realise how fragile the planet was.

Mr Bezos had previously indicated the investment would be 1 billion dollars (£732 million) at an event with the Prince of Wales on Monday which focused on the Great Green Wall initiative to plant more than 20 million trees across Africa to counter desertification on the continent.

On Tuesday, speaking at an event on protecting and restoring forests and land, Mr Bezos said: “We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come.

“Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed.

“Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon.”

His contribution is part of £5.3 billion in private investment and public funding worth £8.75 billion backing a declaration by 110 nations – covering 85% of the world’s forests – to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

? NEWS: At COP26, over 100 leaders have committed to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. "To have any chance of keeping below 1.5°C of global warming, we must halt deforestation" — Sir David Attenborough Learn more:? https://t.co/KEQU6kbnaS#COP26 pic.twitter.com/uTSR63qw7L — COP26 (@COP26) November 2, 2021

Mr Bezos told the summit in Glasgow that his flight to space in July had changed his view of the world.

He said: “I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens from which you view the world.

“But I was not prepared for just how much that would be true.

“Looking back at Earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile.

“Now, in this critical year and what we all know is the decisive decade, we must all stand together to protect our world.”