Train driver suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ in crash

UK NewsPublished:

Investigators at the scene of the crash

A train driver involved in a crash at the weekend suffered “life-changing injuries”, police have said.

Two trains collided in a tunnel in Salisbury, Wiltshire, at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

British Transport Police said on Monday: “Thirteen people were taken to hospital by ambulance, where they have received treatment for minor injuries. One remains there.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the train was more seriously injured and his injuries are believed to be life-changing.

“He also remains in hospital in a stable condition this morning, and his family have been informed.”

