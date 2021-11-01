Train driver suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ in crash

Investigators at the scene of the crash

A train driver involved in a crash at the weekend suffered “life-changing injuries”, police have said.

Two trains collided in a tunnel in Salisbury, Wiltshire, at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

British Transport Police said on Monday: “Thirteen people were taken to hospital by ambulance, where they have received treatment for minor injuries. One remains there.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the train was more seriously injured and his injuries are believed to be life-changing.