Train crash disruption to last for several days

Firefighters at the scene of a crash involving two trains in Salisbury

Disruption following a train crash in Salisbury which left several people injured will continue for several days.

National Rail Enquiries said most of the lines serving the Wiltshire city are blocked and “will remain closed until at least the end of the day on Thursday”.

This is affecting Great Western Railway (GWR) services on the route linking Cardiff and Bristol with Portsmouth and Brighton.

Several South Western Railway (SWR) routes are also affected, such as London Waterloo-Exeter, Bristol-Salisbury and Southampton-Salisbury.

Passengers are urged not to travel on the affected parts of the network.

The collision between two trains happened at Fisherton Tunnel, close to London Road in Salisbury, at around 7pm on Sunday.

Thirteen casualties were treated at Salisbury District Hospital.

Three remain in hospital in a stable condition, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said.

Tonight's statement from Inspector Mullah Hoque from @BTP, who are leading on this incident, and ACFO Andy Cole from @DWFireRescue. You can read both statements in full here ➡️ https://t.co/qkgzCVFMew pic.twitter.com/l25Gk51hnv — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) October 31, 2021

British Transport Police said the driver of one of the trains was among those taken to hospital.

Network Rail said in a statement that the rear carriage of the 5.08pm GWR service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after “striking an object” on its approach to Salisbury station.

It went on: “The derailment knocked out all of the signalling in the area. Subsequently, the 1720 South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton then collided with the Bristol train.”

After the incident, the derailed train was believed to be on its side, but the SWR train was upright.

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s safety and engineering director, said he does not know what caused the crash.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re hugely relieved that nobody was seriously injured, but the passengers must have had a really scary experience, and we’re very sorry for that.

“We’re obviously starting now a very detailed and forensic investigation into what happened.

“The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) are on site and they’re incredibly thorough in the work that they do.

“And that’ll help us learn from this, and that’s why these events are very rare, because we follow it up very, very carefully, and make sure that we do everything possible to prevent it for the future.”

Statement following the incident this evening. pic.twitter.com/MqHccbrhwT — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) October 31, 2021

Mr Frobisher said it is “far too early to speculate”, adding there is “a lot of contradictory information” in the early stages of an investigation.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews had helped evacuate “approximately 100 people” from the scene.

The driver was trapped after the crash but was released from his cab having sustained injuries that were not believed to be serious, sources confirmed to the PA news agency.

My thoughts go out to those affected by the serious rail incident near Salisbury. Emergency services on scene & we are working closely with @networkrail & operators. The @raibgovuk & @railandroad will investigate. We need to understand how this happened to prevent in the future. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 31, 2021

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “My thoughts go out to those affected by the serious rail incident near Salisbury.”

He said the RAIB and Office of Rail and Road will investigate, adding: “We need to understand how this happened to prevent in the future.”

A mother who was out trick or treating with her family nearby likened the noise of the crash to “a bomb” and “thunder”.

Tamar Vellacott said she was walking outside with her young children, mother and partner in Jewell Close, Bishopdown, around a kilometre from the scene.

⚠️ Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Salisbury and Andover all lines are blocked. We urge you not to travel on this part of the network. Disruption is expected until the end of the day on 02/11/21.https://t.co/zWcL3uG6oW — SWR Help (@SW_Help) November 1, 2021

“It was a noise we’ve never heard before … my young ones started panicking thinking it was a bomb, and we said maybe a lorry had crashed on the London Road and not to panic,” the 25-year-old told PA.