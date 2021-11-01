Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Doctor Abhi Mantgani administers a Covid-19 vaccine booster to Shirley Davies at Birkenhead Medical Building in Merseyside (Martin Rickett/PA)

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 29-November 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 64 (17%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 313 (83%) have seen a fall.

Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 803 new cases in the seven days to October 28 – the equivalent of 831.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,216.1 in the seven days to October 21.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, down from 1,206.8 to 771.7, with 933 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 1,059.8 to 769.8, with 730 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (633.7) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (571.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Orkney Islands (up from 258.9 to 486.6)

Blaby (347.2 to 504.2)

Aberdeenshire (327.9 to 460.5)

Arun (507.7 to 603.3)

Mid Sussex (455.5 to 546.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 21.