Household behaviour review shows increase in concern about climate change

Bottles in a recycling box

Public concern about climate change has increased in the last decade, but emissions from all UK international aviation have risen by around 138% in the last 30 years.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has looked at the available data and published an article exploring household behaviour in relation to food waste, recycling, energy use and air travel as the Cop26 summit begins in Glasgow.

The research found that overall energy consumption in the UK fell by 13% between 1990 and 2019, but the share of renewable energy in overall energy consumption in the UK increased by almost 12 percentage points between 1990 and 2019.

The ONS said Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) statistics show that levels of concern about climate change have increased in the UK.

In March 2020, 76% expressed concern about climate change, with 22% not concerned, compared with 65% concerned and 35% not concerned in June 2012.

Statistics from the Department of Transport (DfT) estimate that emissions from all UK international aviation have risen by 138%, from 16 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) to 37 MtCO2e, between 1990 and 2019, the ONS said.

Emissions from all domestic aviation have stayed stable, from 1.5 MtCO2e in 1990 to 1.4 MtCO2e in 2019.

These aviation carbon dioxide emissions estimates are based on the BEIS figures on the deliveries of aviation spirit and aviation turbine fuel in the UK.

Meanwhile, the UK produced around 9.5 million tonnes of food waste in 2018, or the equivalent of 143kg (315lb) per person, according to the ONS.

This is down 15% from 11.2 million tonnes of food waste in 2007, an equivalent of 181kg (399lb) per person.

In 2018, the majority of this food waste – 70% of the total – was from within households, with their share slightly down from 72% in 2007.

Just over half (54%) of the public in the UK reported avoiding or minimising throwing away food in March 2020, according to BEIS statistics.

Around a quarter (26%) reported doing so to limit the effects of climate change, while two-thirds (66%) reported doing this mainly for other reasons, such as lifestyle choice, cost, convenience, health or ethical reasons.

Six in 10 people aged 55 to 64 (60%) reported avoiding or minimising throwing away food, compared with 48% of people aged 16 to 24.

However, older people were less likely to avoid or minimise food waste because of climate change, with 15% of people aged 65 and over and 23% of those aged 55 to 64 reporting this as their main reason.

This compares with 39% of 16 to 24-year-olds.

The recycling rate for waste from households (WfH) was 45% for the UK in 2019, an increase of five percentage points between 2010 and 2019.

WfH is a measure used to report household recycling used by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the devolved administrations of the UK.