Meerkats sample creepy carved pumpkins ahead of Halloween

A meerkat pokes its head out from inside a pumpkin as it eats its way through it

Scary carved pumpkins have proved popular with meerkats at a UK safari park.

Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling in Scotland carved the Halloween treats for their animals, who used all their senses to investigate.

Inquisitive meerkats explore a pumpkin left in their enclosure by keepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The meerkats were joined by red ruffed lemurs who celebrated World Lemur Day by tucking into some specially prepared pumpkin treats.

A spokesperson for the safari park said: “Taking place each year, World Lemur Day aims to raise awareness of lemur diversity and their critical conservation needs.

A ring tailed lemur with pumpkin puree balls at Blair Drummond Safari Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Sadly, 98% of lemur species are currently threatened with extinction.”

Blair Drummond is home to more than 24 species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, and its breeding programme aims to support the recovery of many animals.

Different breeds of lemur enjoyed the pumpkin puree treats (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Its efforts are proving to be a success.