Javid vows improved menopause support as MPs share ‘terrifying’ experiences

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

The Health Secretary has pledged to act to help break the menopause taboo and give women greater support.

Sajid Javid intervened to signal his intention to co-operate with MPs of all parties after shadow health minister Liz Kendall spoke of her own experiences of the menopause.

Ms Kendall detailed experiencing a “terrifying sense of anxiety and panic” after the symptoms started, the exhaustion and aches, hair loss and night sweats, before finding information which could guide her to “getting the old me back”.

She told the Commons: “I had a real quandary about whether I was going to say anything today but I thought maybe if we here in this place with the power, influence and authority we have can’t speak out or are too nervous, what does that say?

“We need to be leaders and champions.”

Her remarks came as MPs considered the Menopause (Support and Services) Bill, which would exempt hormone replacement therapy (HRT) from NHS prescription charges in England – bringing it into line with Wales and Scotland.

The proposed legislation, tabled by Labour MP Carolyn Harris (Swansea East), also required a UK-wide strategy on menopause support services and education to be published.

Ms Harris withdrew her Bill following assurances from the Government, including on prescription charges.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Javid said of Ms Kendall: “I think every word she has said will resonate with millions of people across the country for exactly the reasons she has set out.

“I think it’s powerful to hear from her about her personal experiences and I do hope, especially after this debate but going forward, that the whole House can co-operate and do much more to help with this.”

Earlier, Ms Kendall said MPs were “giving a voice” to the 13 million menopausal and perimenopausal women in the country “whose needs have been downplayed or ignored for too long”.

She said: “To be honest, I’m not really sure when the symptoms started but they had been building steadily over the last year.

“The quite frankly terrifying sense of anxiety and panic that I had never, ever experienced before.

“Feeling completely and utterly exhausted, sore and aching all over, wondering in the evening if I could make it up the stairs to go to bed – let alone do the exercise that’s always been such an important part of my life.

“The itching, the hair loss, and just feeling downright low, and above all what I can only describe as the catastrophically bad sleep night after night after night – finally emerging in the morning drenched in sweat thinking: ‘How on earth am I going to make it through the day?’

“And like so many women I had absolutely no idea what was going on.”

Shadow health minister Liz Kendall addresses the Commons (PA)

Ms Kendall said the “penny finally dropped” after a friend recommended her to visit a menopause website, adding: “This was something real, something really was happening, it had a name and there was something that I could do about it that might start gradually getting the old me back.”

She explained she has had a “really good experience” with her GP and received her first HRT prescription last week, but acknowledged millions of other women are “nowhere near as lucky”.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster) said the menopause can be a “very lonely place” and thanked her husband for his support as she spoke of the need for more education for GPs and in the workplace.

She paid tribute to Mr Javid, adding: “I spoke to him last week, I spoke to him earlier today and he absolutely supports us in our wish to break down the taboos of the menopause and do more for women.”

Ms Aiken added that after three months on HRT a GP can move a woman to an annual prescription, which would making a saving of around £200.

Opening the debate, Ms Harris said menopause support is “falling short and failing women” while the menopause itself has been treated as a “dirty little secret”.