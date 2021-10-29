Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate change activists at London protest

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists as she joined a protest in London.

The teenage activist met campaigners outside the Standard Chartered headquarters as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels.

Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are unstoppable, another world is possible” and “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now”.

School strike week 167. Today we’re outside @StanChart asking them to stop funding our destruction. Banks still pour fantasy amounts into fossil fuels, destabilising the planet and putting many people’s lives at risk. #FridaysForFuture #CleanUpStandardChartered #UprootTheSystem pic.twitter.com/6N9EI2A7fR — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 29, 2021

She then left the area, while activists continued the campaign.

She is expected to attend the Cop26 summit taking place in Glasgow from Monday, although says she has not officially been invited.

World leaders will arrive in Scotland to discuss climate change and how to combat it.

Andrew Marr, in a preview for his BBC One show on Sunday, asked her if she had been invited, and she responded: “I don’t know. It’s very unclear. Not officially.

“I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too many radical young people, then that might make them look bad.”

She added that more countries affected by climate change should be at the conference.

Activists outside Standard Chartered in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Thunberg said: “We need more representation from the so-called global south, from the most affected people and areas.

“It’s not fair when, for example, one country send lots and lots of delegates, and then another country is very under-represented. That already creates an imbalance, and climate justice is at the very heart of this crisis.

“As long as we keep ignoring the historical responsibility of the countries of the global north and as long as we continue to ignore it, the negotiations will not have a successful outcome.”

Protesters had already lobbied outside Lloyd’s of London and Macquarie Capital on Friday before being joined by Ms Thunberg.

(PA Graphics)

Later they will be protesting outside the Bank of England and Barclays.

Thousands of campaigners are taking part in the Day of Action across 26 countries.

As campaigners walked through the streets of London, they were joined by a band playing Power To The People and five women dressed as banshees affected by pollution.