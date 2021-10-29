Extinction Rebellion activists lock themselves to university gate in protest

An Extinction Rebellion protest

Members of Extinction Rebellion have locked themselves to a university gate in Glasgow to demand that a new green deal is implemented.

Four activists from the climate change group have been pictured with bike locks around their necks attached to the Memorial Gates at the University of Glasgow on Friday.

The protesters, who are all students at the university, are calling for the establishment to adopt the Green New Deal – a climate strategy developed by students and staff at the university.

Activists claimed members of the deal’s coalition were “only offered more talk, more dither, more delay” after meeting with the university’s vice chancellor, Anton Muscatelli; the chief operating officer, David Duncan; and Centre for Sustainable Solutions director, Professor Jaime Toney, to discuss the deal on Thursday.

Protester Vidya Nanthakumar, 21, said: “We have locked ourselves to this gate because we are so frustrated that the university refuses to take the urgent action the climate crisis demands.”

Another activist, Eve Sharples, also 21, added: “We are dismayed that the university refused to even make a single commitment to real climate action in yesterday’s meeting.

“We know what needs to be done, the Green New Deal made that very clear when it was published two years ago.

“The university must live up to its rhetoric on climate and implement the deal now.”

The deal includes 60 demands which would “end the university’s countless ecologically destructive practices”, according to protesters.