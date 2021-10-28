Richard Ratcliffe to meet Foreign Secretary following hunger strike

Today I asked my 8th Urgent Question in the House about my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

She faces yet another year in prison in Iran, and her husband Richard is on hunger strike.

When will this nightmare end? I urged the Government to do much more to #FreeNazanin. pic.twitter.com/mMLgr2fOdp

— Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) October 25, 2021