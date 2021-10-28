Heavy rain brings disruption on roads and railways

Flooding signs

Motorists and rail passengers were facing disruption as heavy rain hit southern Scotland and northern England.

Traffic Scotland said it had reports of flooding on the M74/A74(M) around Abington in South Lanarkshire, while just before 7am the entry slip at J13 was blocked due to a car stuck in water.

Train services were also disrupted by the weather, including the Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts, Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High and Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa/Aberdeen/Inverness services.

ScotRail tweeted that “there’s disruption on many routes this morning due to extremely heavy rain”.

⚠️AMBER WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice has an AMBER weather warning for ?RAIN? in place until 9am today (29th Oct) A YELLOW warning for ?RAIN? is also in place until 3pm Full info can be found here?https://t.co/zFe9vhq188 pic.twitter.com/aJ8ktDhQxr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 28, 2021

Twelve flood warnings are in place in the Scottish Borders where the council is advising people in Hawick living in at-risk areas near the river to “consider plans for evacuating their homes”.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning of rain for south-west Scotland which is in force until 9am on Thursday, while a yellow warning, which also includes South Lanarkshire, is in force until 3pm.

An amber warning of heavy rain for Cumbria in north-west England is in force until 11.59pm on Thursday while a yellow warning of rain, which also includes north-east England, Yorkshire and Humber is in force until 11.59pm on Friday.

At around 6am on Thursday South Lakes Police tweeted that the A591 Rydal to Grasmere was not passible “due to the depth of flood waters in several locations” and urged people not to take unnecessary risks and only to travel if they really need to.

Update for residents on current weather situation: A total of 12 flood warnings are currently in place. Further rainfall through the day will continue to impact on river levels, with more flood warnings likely to be issued.More details – https://t.co/VMiE1ZKb6s — SBC (@scotborders) October 28, 2021

Scotland’s Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: “The conditions could potentially bring disruption to the trunk road and rail networks, so it’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions. The Traffic Scotland twitter page is regularly updated and the mobile website – my.trafficscotland.org – lets people access the latest information.

“If you are planning to travel by rail, please check with your operator ahead of your journey. This is particularly important for cross-border travellers following the earlier disruption to services.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) reported almost 24mm of rainfall over 36 hours at Dalmarnock in Glasgow while the Eskdalemuir Observatory in the Borders recorded 79mm of rain in the same period – to 11pm on Wednesday.

Sepa has issued 17 flood warnings and five flood alerts mainly covering southern Scotland.

⚠️ There's disruption on many routes this morning due to extremely heavy rain. Main routes affected right now: Edinburgh – Glasgow Ctl via ShottsEdinburgh – Glasgow Qn St via Falkirk HighGlasgow Qn St – Alloa/Aberdeen/Inverness Tap below or use our app to check your journey. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 28, 2021

Scottish Borders council said that further rainfall predicted through the morning and into the afternoon is set to have an impact on river levels later in the day.

It said that the Teviot in Hawick has risen overnight, but is currently stabilising.

A further peak level is expected at around 11am, potentially around 2.8m, but is not expected to lead to property flooding.

A second, more significant peak of around 3m is forecast at around 5pm, although the council said this is “entirely dependent on the rainfall intensity and location during the course of the day”.

Pascal Lardet, flood duty manager for Sepa, said: “River and surface water flooding is likely, particularly in eastern Dumfries & Galloway and western Scottish Borders.