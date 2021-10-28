All remaining countries removed from travel red list

An airline passenger with a suitcase

All remaining countries on England’s red list for international travel will be removed, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The Cabinet minister announced that the Latin American countries of Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be taken off the list at 4am on November 1.

This means arrivals will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.

Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defence.”

He added that from Monday, the Government will recognise coronavirus vaccines for arrivals from more than 30 new countries and territories including Peru and Uganda, bringing the total in excess of 135.

The Welsh Government confirmed that it will adopt the same changes in the red list and vaccine recognition.

No announcement has been made by the devolved administrations in Scotland or Northern Ireland, but in recent months they have mirrored Westminster’s changes to travel rules.

The end of hotel quarantine across the UK would bring it into line with most of the rest of Europe.

The policy was introduced as part of measures to reduce the risk from arriving travellers infected with coronavirus.