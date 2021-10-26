What the papers say – October 26

A collection of British newspapers

The expected lifting of the salary freeze for nurses, teachers and police officers is splashed across the national papers.

The Daily Express writes Rishi Sunak will announce as part of the Budget that the minimum wage will be increased to £9.50.

Tomorrow's front page: 8 million to get wage rise as Rishi makes work pay#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/At7Z6H62hd pic.twitter.com/FCLsT7NSGI — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 25, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports more than five million public sector workers will receive a pay rise in 2022, according to the Chancellor’s speech on Wednesday in which the paper says he will declare “growth is back”.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pay rise for 5m public sector workers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/jD8BVdgdYj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 25, 2021

The Daily Mail cites concerns from business chiefs that the increase in the minimum wage could hurt struggling firms and fuel fears over inflation.

Economists warn in The Guardian the Chancellor’s measures will not compensate for inflation rises and cuts to universal credit.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 26 October 2021: Sunak to scrap public sector pay freeze amid cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/elm12CTXmf — The Guardian (@guardian) October 25, 2021

“Sunak warned on lack of cash for schools” reads the headline of the i, which quotes an expert as saying the case for helping pupils catch up has grown stronger not weaker.

Metro reports the Prime Minister told a group of children during a visit to Downing Street “recycling isn’t the answer … The recycling thing is a red herring”.

Boris Johnson has admitted he is “very worried” the upcoming Cop26 summit in Glasgow will fail, according to The Independent.

Under the headline “The Filth..And The Fury”, the Daily Mirror reports environmental campaigners are “waging a last bid” to make MPs vote to stop sewage polluting rivers and seas.

Drivers have been warned ahead of a winter of rising fuel prices after the cost of petrol hit a record high of 142.94 pence per litre, says The Times.

Staying on the road and the Daily Star reports the UK is facing a nationwide shortage of bus drivers due to many quitting to become truckers.

Sovereignty concerns are likely after Britain’s three spy agencies confirmed they were working with Amazon on cloud-based storage for secret intelligence files, according to the Financial Times.

Tuesday’s International FINANCIAL TIMES: “Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host top secret data” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NF7DLZ8ou5 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 25, 2021

And The Sun splashes with Netflix’s decision to dramatise Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, despite her son William’s request it never be broadcast again.