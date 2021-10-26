The Queen meets ambassador over a videolink

The Queen has carried out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle – her first official engagements in seven days since she was ordered to rest by doctors.

It is the first time the 95-year-old head of state has been seen – albeit on a computer screen – since she hosted a busy evening reception for the global investment summit on October 19.

She cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, was under strict orders to rest and faced preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

The Queen was wearing a yellow dress and her three-strand pearl necklace and was seen smiling during the audiences on Tuesday.

The Queen appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence (Victoria Jones/PA)

She was pictured on a computer screen as she greeted the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim, who was dressed in Korean clothing including a traditional hat known as a gat.

The monarch is being looked after by the Medical Household, her expert team of royal physicians.

She is due to attend events in Scotland next week as part of a flurry of royal Cop26 engagements involving the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge between November 1-5.

On the royal family’s website, the Queen is still listed as attending a reception on November 1 as part of the climate change conference.

She had a busy schedule of engagements in the first weeks of October following her return from Balmoral, and her hospital stay was kept a secret and only confirmed by the Palace when it was revealed by The Sun newspaper.

The Queen was seen using a walking stick for the first time at a major engagement during a Westminster Abbey service on October 12.

The Queen was last seen on October 19 at a Global Investment Summit reception at Windsor Castle on October 19 (Alastair Grant/PA)

On Thursday October 21, she was said to be in “good spirits” after her hospital stay and back at her desk, undertaking light duties.

But she missed a church service at Windsor on Sunday.

Royal sources had briefed the Sunday Times that the Queen was “knackered” due to a busy social life and preference for late night television, as having a hectic run of engagements in October.

The Queen’s husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh died six months ago at the age of 99.