Mother accused of murdering five-year-old son appears in court

Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend,

A mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son has appeared in court.

Angharad Williamson is charged with murdering Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, on July 31 in Bridgend, South Wales.

The 30-year-old appeared via videolink at Newport Crown Court.

Williamson, from Sarn, spoke only to confirm her name and age. She did not enter a plea.

Police tape at a property in the Sarn area of Bridgend (PA)

Police found Logan’s body in the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn, Bridgend County, after Williamson reported him missing at 5.45am.

He was taken to the town’s Princess of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed to have died.

The charges allege that Logan was killed between July 28 and August 1.

A previous hearing heard he had suffered a number of injuries before his death, including a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head and a broken collarbone.

The next hearing will be on November 12 when Williamson will appear with her two co-defendants.

Her partner John Cole, 39, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are also charged with Logan’s murder.

Cole and Williamson remain in custody and the youth is in the care of the local authority.