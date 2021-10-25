Charles and Camilla set for biggest overseas trip since pandemic started

At the request of the British Government, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Arab Republic of Egypt from 16th – 19th November.

