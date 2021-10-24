Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19 a week before album release

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 less than a week before the release of his forthcoming fifth album.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter, 30, said in a statement posted on Instagram that he still intends to give his planned interviews and performances from his home.

The new album, = or Equals, is the latest instalment in his symbol series and due for release on Friday October 29.

It is among the year’s most highly anticipated music releases and includes the UK number one singles Shivers and Bad Habits.

Ed Sheeran performing during the first Earthshot Prize awards (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Hey guys.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.

“Be safe everyone.”

Last week he performed in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, which were hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Next week, Sheeran is due to join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe live to play new songs from his album and take questions from fans, and has a number of other media commitments lined up.

Ed’s new album “=” is out next week! ???? ❤️ this Tweet to get a reminder when the day arrives! pic.twitter.com/1pLEeSqQ16 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) October 18, 2021

Sheeran lives close to Framlingham in Suffolk where he grew up.

He had previously been taking a break from music after his wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

The singer shot to fame in 2011 with the launch of his chart-topping single The A Team, the lead song on his first album, which was released in September that year.

In 2022 from April to September, Sheeran will play live shows across the UK, Ireland, central Europe and Scandinavia, including a three-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, as part of The Mathematics Tour.