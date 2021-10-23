Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house

UK NewsPublished:

Pawel Chmielecki, 38, is accused of killing Marta Chmielecka, 31, at a house in Kettering.

POLICE Handcuffs
POLICE Handcuffs

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a house in Kettering.

Pawel Chmielecki, 38, is accused of killing Marta Chmielecka, whose body was found at a house in Wood Street on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was discovered after officers forced entry into the property.

Marta Chmielecka death
Marta Chmielecka (Northants Police)

Officers investigating the death are appealing to anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on October 15 to come forward.

Chmielecki, of Wood Street, Kettering, will appear before magistrates in Northampton on October 25.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News