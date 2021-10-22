Queen ‘resting and undertaking light duties’ following hospital stay

The Queen

The Queen will carry out light duties as she continues to rest following her Wednesday night stay in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, it is understood.

The 95-year-old monarch, who was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland this week, is staying at her Windsor Castle home.

She returned to the Berkshire residence at lunchtime on Thursday following tests at King Edward VII’s hospital in London and is said to remain in “good spirits”.

A source said the situation was the same as Thursday, with the Queen “resting and undertaking light duties”.

The Queen could be working on correspondence from her red boxes – policy papers, Cabinet documents, Foreign Office telegrams, a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other State papers.

The famous boxes are sent to the monarch by her private secretaries wherever she is every day of the year.

The Queen pictured with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at her last public engagement – a reception for business leaders (Alastair Grant/PA)

The head of state’s trip by car rather than helicopter to central London’s private King Edward VII’s Hospital was kept a secret but the Palace issued a statement on Thursday evening after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

It was the monarch’s first overnight stay in hospital since she spent a night at the private clinic in 2013 when she was treated for the symptoms of gastroenteritis.