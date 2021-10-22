Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

People wearing face masks on Oxford Street in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 292 (77%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 82 (22%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 919 new cases in the seven days to October 18 – the equivalent of 1,312.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 371.3 in the seven days to October 11.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, up from 180.1 to 1,304.7, with 1,514 new cases.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 189.4 to 1,224.1, with 1,480 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (588.3) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (495.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Cheltenham (up from 180.1 to 1,304.7)

Stroud (189.4 to 1,224.1)

Tewkesbury (121.1 to 1,148.8)

Blaenau Gwent (371.3 to 1,312.5)

Swindon (280.9 to 1,088.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 11.