Tree-planting campaign to unveil first project marking Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Queen

A tree-planting campaign created to celebrate the Queen’s reign will unveil its first project on Saturday.

The Queen’s Green Canopy was created as a “fitting way” to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Members of the public have been encouraged to get involved in the campaign by planting their own tree to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s Green Canopy’s first project at Furze Green in Tower Hamlets, London, will be unveiled on Saturday.

Organisers behind the campaign said they hope it will bring together the local community living in the area, which has one of the lowest tree canopy cover densities in the capital.

The canopy will be made up of 17 jubilee trees and is just one of the projects brought by the Queen’s Green Canopy and Trees for Cities, who are planning more projects across the UK.

During her reign, the Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees all over the world.

Earlier this year, she joined the Prince of Wales to plant trees in the grounds of Windsor.

In a video message to launch the initiative, Charles urged people to join him and said: “It is absolutely vital that more of the right species of trees are planted, in the right places, and that more woodlands, avenues, hedgerows and hedgerow trees and urban planting schemes are established, whilst ensuring that we also protect and sustain what we already have.

“Whether you are an individual hoping to plant a single sapling in your garden, a school or community group planting a tree, a council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees or a farmer looking to create new hedgerows, everyone across the country can get involved.”