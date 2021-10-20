MPs now facing a ‘substantial threat’ to their safety after Amess killing

Coronavirus – Sun Dec 27, 2020

Intelligence officers have deemed that MPs are now facing a “substantial threat” to their safety in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess, Priti Patel has said.

The Home Secretary told the Commons on Wednesday evening that a review by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre linked to MI5 has not found a “specific or imminent threat”.

But she did say that the threat level to MPs is “now deemed to be substantial” and counter-terror police will ensure the “change is properly reflected in the operational posture”.

A candle and a photo at a vigil for Conservative MP Sir David Amess (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The review was launched after the Conservative representative for Southend West was killed on Friday at a surgery for his constituents.

The murder of the second MP in five years – after Jo Cox was killed in a similar situation – has sparked concern over the safety of British politicians.

Ms Patel said: “While we do not see any information or intelligence which points to any credible or specific or imminent threat, I must update the House that the threat level facing Members of Parliament is now deemed to be substantial.