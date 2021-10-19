What the papers say – October 19

A collection of British newspapers

Fallout following the killing of Sir David Amess leads most of the Tuesday papers, including calls to end online hatred, moves on counter-terrorism and the realisation of the late MP’s hopes to have Southend declared a city.

The Daily Mail splashes with a photo from CCTV of Ali Harbi Ali walking on a footpath under the headline of “Suspect’s stroll to scene of carnage”.

The Times runs the same photo beside a lead story forecasting an overhaul of the Government’s counter-terrorism strategy, including recommendations for MI5 to have more control over the deradicalisation programme Prevent.

The Guardian says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to enact “David’s law” following the lethal attack on the veteran MP, to crack down on social media abuse of public figures and end anonymity online.

Metro runs a similar story under a headline of “Time to end the online hatred”.

The Daily Mirror leads with its own investigation, which it says shows videos by extremist “hate preacher” Anjem Choudary can still be found online despite them being removed from YouTube in 2016.

And defiant MPs have vowed to continue to meet the public face-to-face despite Sir David’s murder, according to the i.

On the coming change of status for Southend, the Daily Express calls it “a city born of grief, love and respect”.

The Daily Telegraph also reports on Southend’s coming city status in honour of Sir David’s long campaign to that end, but leads on coronavirus and fears for vulnerable people this winter due to the slowness of the booster vaccination rollout.

And The Independent carries a similar theme, saying five million people in the UK are yet to take up booster jabs, while running a large photo of former US secretary of state Colin Powell following his death from Covid complications.

In other news, the Financial Times says traders are predicting the Bank of England will raise interest rates “as soon as next month”.

